Iowa sales tax exemption on feminine hygiene products moves forward

“If you’re going to exempt adult diapers, it shouldn’t matter what’s coming out that you need to absorb,” Nielsen said.

The Legislative Services Agency fiscal note on the bill said there was the average cost of adult diapers for 16,120 Medicaid enrollees in fiscal year 2018 was $960 per person or $15.5 million. That total is expected to grow by nearly 3 percent a year.

Combined, state, school infrastructure and local-option sales taxes add almost 7 percent to the price of taxed goods, the Legislative Services Agency said.

That would amount to a loss in tax revenue of about $800,000 a year and another $1.6 million if the “pink tax” exemption is added, according to analysis.

Nielsen thinks the impact will be minimal.

“If you give women more money in their pocket, what are they going to do? They’ll spend it. I know I will,” she said. “So the lost revenue won’t be too bad when we all go out and buy stuff we really like.”

Legislative services fiscal analyst Jeff Robinson thinks a good economic model would show that about $20,000 of an $800,000 tax savings would return to the state coffers as a direct result of the tax exemption.

“But some people save tax savings — zero percent immediate return of revenue — and some people buy additional health insurance with the savings — 1 percent return — and some people use it to buy a better car — 5 percent to the Road Use Tax Fund — and some people buy something that is tax-exempt like medicine” or spend it out of state, both which return nothing to the state, Robinson said.

