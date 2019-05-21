DES MOINES — Competitive congressional races will be as common as Casey’s pizza in Iowa in 2020.
All four of the state’s U.S. House races figure to be competitive, politically intriguing and draw significant national interest throughout this election cycle. That’s not normal: Two of the state’s four districts are regularly competitive, but the other two have been much less so over the past decade.
But this time around, it’s a 4-for-4 free-for-all.
The 1st and 3rd districts will be competitive as ever thanks to the politically balanced makeup of voters in those districts and the fact both are being represented by first-term congresswomen, Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne. That these races will be competitive comes as no surprise.
What makes 2020 unique is the addition of the 2nd and 4th districts as potentially competitive races.
The 2nd District has been relatively safe for Democrats and Rep. Dave Loebsack. But Loebsack is not seeking re-election. Within minutes of his retirement announcement, an editor for a national political forecasting publication moved the race from likely Democratic to a toss-up.
And the 4th District historically has been safe for Republicans. But oft-embattled Republican Rep. Steve King won in 2018 by only 3 percentage points after a series of statements and national media coverage preceded a significant drop in support on Election Day.
Both races promise to be competitive this cycle, giving Iowa intriguing campaigns from river to river and border to border.
The national forecasters see the same thing coming. The Cook Political Report has Iowa’s 1st, 2nd and 3rd districts rated toss-ups, and the 4th District “likely Republican.” Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball has the 1st and 2nd as toss-ups, the 3rd as “leans Democratic” and the 4th as “likely Republican.”
“This is going to be one of the most active election cycles,” said Troy Price, chairman of the state Democratic Party. “So many races, so many different opportunities here on the ballot. I think it’s going to be a really exciting time.”
Exciting but daunting. Much work lies ahead for the parties as they must go all-in on all four races.
“Yes, it’s exciting. But at the same time, as chair of the party, I’m just going, ‘OK, let’s take a look at these resources and sharpen the pencils,’” said Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the state Republican Party.
The logistical challenges will increase. With four races that could go either way, no stone can go unturned, no voter can be left uncontacted in any of the state’s 99 counties.
Price and Kaufmann said planning has already started.
Kaufmann said he expects help — in terms of resources — from the Trump campaign and coordination with GOP U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, who also will be on the ballot. Kaufmann said wants to build one of the most efficient Republican campaign operations in the country. The state party is at full capacity with its field staff and is already training workers.
“It’s changed a lot of planning. It’s changed a lot of strategic initiatives in terms of where we’re going to place offices,” Kaufmann said.
Price said Democrats have hired organizers in each congressional district earlier than most campaign cycles. He said Democrats will be able to build off the endless string of visits by Democratic presidential candidates by tapping into voter enthusiasm and engagement.
“There’s a lot of energy within our party, a lot of excitement within our party at all these levels,” Price said. “These caucuses are going to allow us to build more infrastructure, get more people activated, get more people identified that we can reach out to.”
The opportunities and challenges vary for the two parties.
Democrats were on offense in 2018, when they flipped two seats to gain control of three of Iowa’s four U.S. House seats. This year, they will be largely on the defensive: They must defend two first-term representatives and win an open-seat race — in a district won in 2016 by Republican President Donald Trump — in order to keep it in Democratic hands.
“Iowa gives us three strong opportunities to pick up Democratic-held seats. The 1st, 2nd and 3rd districts all present very solid chances for Republican pickup,” said Bob Salera, with the Republican Party’s organization that works to elect GOP U.S. House candidates. “We’re confident with the way the socialist Democrats have overstepped since taking over the House. Iowans will be ready for new Republican leadership in all three districts.”
Republicans must bounce back from losses in the 1st and 3rd districts in 2018 despite many of the same issues — health care chief among them — driving the national conversation. And they must do so in a presidential election year, during which voter turnout historically improves in Democrats’ favor.
“Republicans clearly haven’t learned the lesson of 2018 because they are continuing to put forth candidates in Iowa who support ending protections for people with pre-existing conditions and who have chosen to stand with big pharmaceutical companies instead of lowering health care costs for families,” said Brooke Goren, with the Democrats’ national U.S. House campaign organization. “With health care on the ballot yet again in 2020, Iowa voters are energized and deeply motivated to re-elect Reps. Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne.”
Here’s a breakdown of what to expect in the races in Iowa four congressional districts.
1st District
Incumbent: Abby Finkenauer, Democrat (one term)
Possible challengers: Republicans Ashley Hinson and Rod Blum
Forecast: Finkenauer in 2018 defeated Blum, who had served for two terms. Hinson, a state legislator and former local TV news anchor, has declared her candidacy. Blum has not ruled it out. Finkenauer will have to again win in a district that in 2018 was carried by Trump.
2nd District
Incumbent: None.
Possible challengers: Democrat Rita Hart and Republicans Bobby Schilling, Mariannette Miller-Meeks
Forecast: Hart is a former state senator who was the running mate of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell in 2018. Schilling is a former Congressman from just east of the Mississippi River in northwest Illinois. He has moved to Iowa and is making moves that suggest he is likely to run. Miller-Meeks unsuccessfully challenged Loebsack in the past.
3rd District
Incumbent: Cindy Axne, Democrat (one term)
Possible challengers: Republicans David Young and Zach Nunn
Forecast: Young has officially declared, while Nunn is holding a town hall tour while he considers a run. Axne defeated Young in 2018 by a close margin, and Republicans feel in 2020 they can boost turnout in areas where Young did well in 2018, perhaps closing that gap.
4th District
Incumbent: Steve King, Republican (nine terms)
Possible challengers: Democrat J.D. Scholten, Republicans Randy Feenstra, Jeremy Taylor and Bret Richards
Forecast: Scholten nearly accomplished the unthinkable in 2018, coming within 3 percentage points of beating King. He has not yet decided whether he will run in this race or perhaps challenge Ernst in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race. King isn’t even guaranteed to be his party’s nominee: He faces a primary challenge from three Republicans. Feenstra got off to a strong start with a big fundraising haul.
