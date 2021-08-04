Iowa’s state tax pendulum swings

“Last year, $169 million was deposited on July 31 and this year it was zero because it was a weekend, so you can picture how that would swing things a lot,” he said.

The result was personal income tax collections in July were down by 50.7% and corporate income tax collections were off by 92.7%, according to the LSA report.

By contrast, state sales tax receipts last month jumped by 22% (nearly $70 million) as consumers had pent-up demand and federal stimulus money to spend compared with July 2020, when COVID-19 mitigation protocols put a damper on Iowans’ purchases.

“Looking at one month on a cash basis, particularly the month of July, has never really been a very good idea,” Robinson said. “You can’t garner any trend from this. But you’ve got to put out a monthly revenue memo, otherwise it’s not monthly. But we really should skip July and August and wait until September.”

Currently, the state Revenue Estimating Conference’s projection for fiscal 2022 expects the state to collect more than $8.184 billion — a 4.4% decline that was made last March before Iowa saw the late-arriving spike in fiscal 2021 tax collections.