Iowa’s spring flooding outlook ‘not so good’

DES MOINES — Dealing with ice and snow may be more immediate concerns for Iowans, but Witold Krajewski says it’s not too soon to be thinking about sandbags and temporary flood barriers.

The outlook for spring flooding is “not so good,” the director of the Iowa Flood Center at the University of Iowa told lawmakers Tuesday.

“At this point in time it’s very difficult to pinpoint where the trouble could be,” Krajewski said after a presentation to the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.

A map he shared with House and Senate members showed Mississippi River basinwide soil moisture data with the wettest or second-wettest soil moisture on record for the past 65 years.

“But it’s not only the water that is stored in the soil and the snowpack, but also when storms will hit and also how the spring warming develops,” he said.

Comparing the “snow water equivalent,” Krajewski said most of Iowa is in the same 1- to 3-inch range as a year ago. However, in far northern Minnesota, the snow water equivalent is in the “above 4.9-inch” range.