Iowa’s school funding debate, by the numbers

The state’s present public school funding formula was created in 1973. Starting there, public school funding increased by less than 3% only six times over the first 38 years, according to data compiled by the state’s nonpartisan data and legal analysis division.

Since 2011, when Republicans gained at least partial control at the Iowa Capitol, that annual school funding increase has been less than 3% in nine out of 10 years.

Assuming Gov. Kim Reynolds does not veto this year’s proposal and demand significantly more funding — which is unlikely, given she proposed a 2.5% increase — that streak will increase to an increase of less than 3% in 10 out of the past 11 years.

That shift is what has fueled the annual debate in the Iowa Legislature.

“We could easily afford to do better by our kids,” Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, said this week during debate on the 2020-21 school funding proposal. “This bill is quite literally too little, too late.”

REPUBLICAN PRIORITY

Statehouse Republicans insist public education remains one of their top priorities. They point to overall spending, which will be roughly $3.4 billion.