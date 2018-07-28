PALO -- Duane Arnold Energy Center in Palo, Iowa’s sole nuclear power plant, will shut down in late 2020, its owner announced Friday — five years sooner than the current power purchase agreement between NextEra Energy Resources and Alliant Energy.
That agreement, which requires approval from the Iowa Utilities Board, means the plant is expected to cease commercial operations in 2020, NextEra said.
Alliant’s agreement with NextEra originally was set to run until 2025.
“The eventual closing of the Duane Arnold Energy Center is a difficult decision because of the approximately 500 highly skilled men and women who consistently have made it one of the top-performing nuclear facilities in the county,” NextEra’s President and Chief Executive Officer Armando Pimentel said in the release.
Duane Arnold, which first began producing power in 1975, is located about nine miles northwest of Cedar Rapids and is one of the larger employers in Linn County.
Florida-based NextEra said Friday it expects “a gradual reduction in staffing” at Duane Arnold over the next seven years.
The plant currently employs about 540 people, NextEra spokesman Peter Robbins said. NextEra estimates that when the plant shuts down and stops generating power in late 2020, it will need only about 300 employees.
As the plant is decommissioned, that number will reduce until fewer than 50 employees are required, Robbins said.
Robbins said NextEra will offer eligible employees enhanced retirement packages or provide job offers in other parts of NextEra. The company also plans to work with Alliant to help place interested employees in other jobs in the energy sector.
“Our focus is 100 percent on minimizing the impact on our employees and their families,” Robbins said.
