DES MOINES — Animal welfare groups and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa joined Monday to file a federal lawsuit challenging the latest version of the state’s “ag gag” law.
The law makes it illegal to go undercover to expose unfair labor practices or animal abuse in the farming industry.
Backers of the bill — signed into law in March by Gov. Kim Reynolds after a federal judge ruled a previous version unconstitutional — said it is needed as a defense against the spread of a African swine fever that could have catastrophic effects on animal agriculture.
But opponents, including Rita Bettis Austen, ACLU of Iowa legal director, said the new law — which she called Ag Gag 2.0 — is unconstitutional because it violates provisions of the First Amendment designed to protect exposés, boycotts and protests of agricultural facilities.
“An especially grievous harm to our democracy occurs when the government uses the power of the criminal laws to target unpopular speech to protect those with power — which is exactly what this law is about,” Bettis Austen said in a statement.
The created a new crime — “agricultural production facility trespass” — and made it illegal for a person to gain access to an agricultural production facility through deception if the person intends to cause “economic harm or other injury” to the facility.
Bettis Austen said deception is defined broadly to include both lies and omissions, and there is no definition or limitation on what “other injury” includes. She said someone convicted under the law would face a year in jail and an $1,800 fine, with the punishment growing if that person is convicted a second time.
The law’s supporters say it was modeled after an Idaho law that has been upheld in federal court but Bettis Austen challenged that contention, saying the free-speech provision does not pass muster.
Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, said the law is needed in this era of bioterrorism and fears of diseases spreading.
“It would take so little for someone to gain access and just ruin our livestock herds,” said Zumbach. “It could devastate our economy beyond description.”
Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, said drafters were “very careful” to model the Iowa law after others that have withstood court scrutiny.
“I find it interesting that they’re defending the right to misrepresent and to lie, which I guess you can argue is protected under the First Amendment,” he said, “but if that’s how we have to go about things that’s pretty sad to me.”
Bettis Austen noted that violations like trespassing already are covered by Iowa law. The new law “has a chilling effect on journalists, advocates and others in exposing problematic worker conditions, health and safety violations, and animal cruelty inside agricultural facilities,” she contended.
The plaintiffs — who also challenged the earlier law — are the Animal Legal Defense Fund, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the Center for Food Safety, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement and Bailing Out Benji.
