Iowa’s Medicaid director Michael Randol to depart next month

The director of Iowa’s Medicaid program is leaving his role next month.

Michael Randol, who was hired to oversee the state’s privately managed program two years ago, will be leaving the state for a job in the private sector on Aug. 14, the Iowa Department of Human Services announced Wednesday.

Deputy Medicaid Director Julie Lovelady will serve as interim director while DHS begins recruitment of a new director immediately, officials said.

Officials did not offer more details on the search for a new director.

“Director Randol was brought on at a critical time to stabilize our Medicaid program,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news release. “I am so thankful for the work he’s done to not only stabilize the program, but improve the system, incorporate technology, and set a foundation that we can build on moving forward.”

The announcement did not include information on Randol’s new role in the private sector, and a DHS spokesman declined to offer more details.