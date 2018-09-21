DES MOINES -- Iowa's unemployment rate fell to 2.5 percent in August, slightly down from the month before.
Meanwhile, the state added 2,300 jobs over the month and 21,100 from this time the previous year.
"Not since May of 2000 has Iowa seen an unemployment rate this low," said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, which released the new figures Friday.
Iowa has historically had one of the lowest jobless rates in the country, and in August only Hawaii, at 2.1 percent, had a lower jobless rate, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The U.S. jobless rate was 3.9 percent.
A year ago, Iowa's unemployment rate was 3 percent.
There were improvements in other areas, too. Both the number of people who were employed and the number who are in the labor pool grew when compared to last month and a year ago. There were 15,800 more people employed in August than the previous year and 7,500 more people in the civilian labor force.
Of the 2,300 new jobs added last month, 1,600 came in the trade transportation and utilities sector, while 1,100 construction jobs were added. The leisure and hospitality sector, meanwhile, shed 1,100 positions.
The manufacturing and construction sectors have gained the most jobs over the past year, according to the new report. Of the 21,100 new jobs added since August of 2017, 11,000 were in manufacturing and 5,200 in construction.
"The ecernominy is trashed! Labor force particerpation rate is at or near record lows, soaring debt, soaring defercits, and millions are on food stamps!"-HUD Hannity and every fascist conservative in America, circa 2009-2016.
