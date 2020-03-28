Iowa Republicans to use mail-in voting for district conventions

Using paper ballots seemed the most reliable and feasible option.

On a call, he said, “anyone could say they are Aaron Britt and there’s not a way to verify that.” A mail-in ballot allows for delegates to submit an affidavit of identity.

The party is working on options that would allow candidates to talk to the delegates, “but we don’t know what the logistics would look like,” Britt said.

A Rasmussen Reports poll released Friday https://www.rasmussenreports.com found that 61 percent of Republicans agree with President Donald Trump that, despite the coronavirus, America could begin rolling back some of the virus-inspired restrictions by Easter Sunday, April 12.

Despite that optimism, Britt said the state party has had no pushback or complaints about its decision to skip the in-person district conventions April 25.

“It’s been overwhelmingly positive,” he said. “People understand it’s a unique situation, and that when you’re faced with an international health crisis, you have to make some changes.”

More information about the GOP convention plans can be found on the state party’s website. https://www.iowagop.org/covid_19_contingency_plan?mc_cid=67cc7c3474&mc_eid=b7bea07d8f.

