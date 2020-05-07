Iowa refugee advocates call for release of 3 held for illegally entering U.S.

“State prisons and county jails are inherently dangerous during a global pandemic and ticking time bombs for the coronavirus to go off,” Wilson said. “It’s not a matter of if, but when.”

Cerillo Cerillo, she added, reportedly has been hospitalized for treatment of a heart condition during his incarceration.

The Iowa court system has recommended that non-violent low-level offenders should be released due to imminent risk of infection.

Members of the jail staff have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker, who condemned the raids as an “abomination.”

“Surely there is a better use for tax dollars than surveilling hardworking folks in our neighborhoods and carrying out traumatic raids on their homes,” Walker said.

He described the men as “never a threat ... not dangerous criminals (but) hardworking individuals, who, like most Americans, are seeking to provide a better life for their families.”

No local law enforcement agencies should be cooperating with ICE “so long as they engage in these harmful operations,” Walker said.