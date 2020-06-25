Iowa recovery panel sees need for quality workers, rural broadband

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The focus was clear Thursday as Gov. Kim Reynolds held her first Economic Recovery Advisory Board meeting.

“We can take what we learned and the innovation that’s been applied over the last four months and really start to re-imagine how we do business,” Reynolds told the 13-member board she appointed June 18.

It’s the first of many meetings to come up with ideas on “modernizing Iowa’s economy as well as education, health care, workforce and quality of life.”

The board — consisting of business leaders from companies such as Hy-Vee, Principal and John Deere and state department directors — plans to make recommendations to Reynolds in early October.

The challenge of finding enough quality workers emerged across disciplines, including the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

“Iowa continues to be dangerously close to not having enough doctors, period,” said Suresh Gunasekaran, UIHC’s CEO and the only health care representative on the board. “This is about what can we do as a business climate to incentivize physicians to want to practice in this state.”