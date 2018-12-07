DES MOINES — Seeking “structure” and consistency,” the state’s largest public employee union on Thursday proposed a new two-year contract that mirrors the one implemented in 2015, before massive changes were made to Iowa’s collective bargaining law.
AFSCME Council 61, which represents roughly 19,000 public employees in Iowa, also proposed 3 percent raises for its members in each of the contract’s two years.
Thursday’s meeting between union and state leaders began the process of negotiating a contract for the state fiscal year that starts July 1.
“I believe it’s a reasonable proposal,” AFSCME Council 61 President Danny Homan said. “I believe that if the state is serious about wanting to recruit and retain their valuable employees, and recruit good people to come here, they better get serious with how they address worker issues.”
AFSCME represents nurses, corrections officers, university employees and transportation workers, among other public workers.
In February 2017, the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature overhauled the state’s collective bargaining laws, stripping most elements for which public employees may bargain during contract negotiations. The law limits most public-sector union contract negotiations to base wages capped by the cost of living, while eliminating such issues as health insurance and supplemental pay as mandatory topics for discussion.
AFSCME and the state’s largest teachers union have filed lawsuits challenging the new law, saying it violates the Iowa Constitution by creating separate classes of public employees: some who retained most of their collective bargaining rights and others who lost most of them.
Those lawsuits are scheduled to come before the Iowa Supreme Court next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.