WAUKEE — Republicans and Democrats say Tuesday’s general election will be a referendum for Iowa voters, but for very different reasons.
For Republicans, who engineered a Statehouse takeover two years ago, Senate President Charles Schneider, R-West Des Moines, said the vote will be an opportunity for Iowans to validate pro-business, pro-growth action taken by Gov. Kim Reynolds and majority GOP legislators that have the state and its economy headed in the right direction.
For Democrats, state party Chairman Troy Price said it will be a chance for Iowa voters to weigh in on GOP changes that have dramatically affected their lives — from privatizing Medicaid in 2016 to rolling back local minimum wage increases to altering the laws on workers’ compensation and public sector collective bargaining.
And, for the independents who make up the largest bloc in a traditionally purple state, the choice will come down to which party has made the best case.
As of Nov. 1, a total of 2,013,141 Iowans had registered to vote, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office. Of those, 719,889 list no political party affiliation, 649,944 registered as Republicans, 627,431 registered as Democrats, 13,018 registered as Libertarians and 2,859 as other.
“Nationally, there is a bit of a blue wave (for Democrats), but how big that wave is is unknown,” said Kelly Winfrey, interim director of Iowa State University’s Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics. “I don’t know that that wave is as big in Iowa. Things look pretty close in general, so it’s pretty hard to say.”
Iowans — who are allowed to register to vote on Election Day — will be asked to decide whether to keep in place the state’s first female governor in Reynolds or oust a sitting incumbent for the first time since 2010 by replacing her with Democrat Fred Hubbell, a Des Moines business executive making his first bid for public office.
Also in play Tuesday are four U.S. House seats, five other statewide executive offices and control of the Iowa Legislature. All 100 members of the Iowa House now controlled by Republicans 59-41 and half of the 50-member Senate now split 29-20-1, with Republicans in control, are up for grabs.
“It’s about turnout, it’s about turnout, it’s about turnout,” said Reynolds, who stood atop a chair in working to pump up supporters at a recent Waukee rally that kicked off a statewide bus tour to close out her campaign. Reynolds has held the state’s top executive position as Iowa’s 43rd governor since May 2017 when then-Gov. Terry Branstad resigned to become President Donald Trump’s U.S. ambassador to China.
The governor’s race in Iowa is the most-expensive in state history. Both major political parties have invested heavily in get-out the vote efforts and campaign advertisements that have been bombarding TV and radio airwaves.
Also, the Libertarian Party in Iowa has fielded a slate of candidates that has expanded voter engagement and a number of auxiliary groups focused on specific issues are operating through social media and other means to encourage participation in a non-presidential election year.
Mack Shelley, a professor who chairs the ISU political science department, said voter participation in midterm elections typically is “not very robust.” Democratic hopes for a blue wave would have to come from a high turnout among women voters supporting their candidates and young voters who make up a significant number of those registered but actually show up to vote in smaller numbers.
“Young people are unreliable voters,” noted Winfrey. “Historically, younger people are less politically engaged just because of where they are in their lives.”
Several groups have made concerted efforts to mobilize young voters in the wake of highly publicized school shootings, but Winfrey said interest appears to have somewhat waned. “It’s a factor, but I don’t think it’s as big of a factor as it would have been if we would have had the election a year ago,” she said.
However, Haley Hager, Iowa youth director for NextGen America — progressive Democrat billionaire Tom Steyer’s youth vote organization — said her group has registered more than 14,000 Iowans in the 18-35 age range and she expects they will have an impact.
Shelley said issues surrounding Iowa’s Medicaid privatization have the potential for a major impact, especially in the governor’s race, because health care and jobs are top concerns for Iowans.
“I do think the Medicaid issue is one of the most important issues for Iowans in this election cycle, particularly those that maybe are more independent or more moderate Republicans or Democrats that would be likely to cross party lines,” said Winfrey. “It is one of the most important issues for what would be swing voters in Iowa.”
Medicaid privatization has been a point of problems and criticism since its April 2016 rollout under Branstad’s direction. Reynolds has acknowledged shortcomings but says she’s fixing the system and stands behind privatization as a way to keep Medicaid sustainable and save money.
Hubbell counters that placing Medicaid under the control of privately run for-profit managed care organizations was a mistake that has produced many woes for clients and providers, but no savings for the state.
The privatized Medicaid program, which offers care for more than 700,000 poor and disabled Iowans, has taken vocal criticism from members who say their services were unfairly cut and from providers that say their insurance claims were not paid in a timely manner or at all.
“This is a referendum on this Medicaid privatization disaster that’s literally costing people their lives,” Price said of Tuesday’s vote. Other health issues that will factor into the governor and legislative contests are GOP passage of what is viewed as the most-restrictive abortion law in the country, and the defunding of Planned Parenthood clinics accompanied by a significant drop in usage of family planning services — two changes that Reynolds supported and Hubbell opposed.
Groups both opposed to and in support of abortion rights have contributed heavily and are actively involved in the campaign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.