DES MOINES — Iowa would petition the U.S. Congress to call a constitutional convention for the purpose of imposing term limits on U.S. House and Senate members under a resolution approved by a Senate subcommittee.
The resolution, Senate Joint Resolution 11, calls for a constitutional convention as described in Article V of the U.S. Constitution, which requires petitions approved by two-thirds of state legislatures.
Iowa Sens. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, and Roby Smith, R-Davenport, approved the resolution, which was introduced by Sen. Zach Whiting, R-Spirit Lake. Schultz said he plans to hold another subcommittee meeting on the resolution before advancing it to the full committee.
Speakers at Thursday’s meeting who opposed the resolution argued elections can serve as term limits — voters have the chance every two or six years to vote out members of Congress — and warned against the possible chaos of a constitutional convention.
Art scholarships
The Iowa Arts Council is offering a scholarship to Iowa high school seniors planning to study art this fall at an Iowa college or university.
The Iowa Scholarship for the Arts is offered annually to Iowans who will graduate from an Iowa high school this year and be accepted as a full-time undergraduate student at a fully accredited Iowa college or university with a major in animation, architecture, dance, fashion, fine arts education, folk and traditional arts, graphic design, literature, media arts, music, theater or visual arts.
This year’s recipients will receive $1,500 toward 2019-2020 academic year expenses.
Applicants must submit an application, write an essay about their artistic vision and career goals, and provide work samples and one letter of recommendation before March 1. Contact Jennie Knoebel at jennie.knoebel@iowa.gov for more information.
Master matrix
In January, 89 of Iowa’s 99 counties notified the Department of Natural Resources that they plan to evaluate construction permit applications and proposed animal confinement locations by using the master matrix.
The following counties will not use the matrix in 2019: Davis, Des Moines, Keokuk, Lee, Mahaska, Osceola, Plymouth, Wapello, Warren and Washington.
Animal producers who need a construction permit before building in these counties must meet stricter requirements than confinement producers planning to construct in other counties. Producers qualify by choosing a site and using practices that reduce impacts on air, water and the community.
Counties that adopt the master matrix can provide more input to producers on site selection, and proposed structures and facility management.
Participating counties score each master matrix submitted in their county and can recommend to the Department of Natural Resources to approve or deny the construction permit. They can also join in department visits to a proposed confinement site.
Find more information, visit iowadnr.gov/afo.
Right to bear arms
An attempt to amend the Iowa Constitution to add a specific right to bear arms has begun again in the Iowa House.
An amendment, House Joint Resolution 3, to guarantee the right to “keep and bear arms” was approved by the House and Senate last year and was supposed to be placed on a general election ballot for Iowans to vote on. However, due to a bureaucratic error in the Secretary of State Office, a legal notice was not published.
A House Public Safety subcommittee heard arguments from supporters and opponents of expanding gun rights Thursday afternoon.
Most of the arguments against the amendment dealt with language requiring that “any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
They warned “strict scrutiny” could imperil legislation to require background checks intended to keep guns out of the hands of felons and domestic abusers, and make it easier for a court challenge of any gun law.
However, the resolution’s sponsor Rep. Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, said it’s not about gun rights.
“This is about people’s rights. Inalienable rights. Rights that cannot be taken away,” he said. “This is about enshrining in our state’s Constitution the protections for those rights that Iowans deserve.”
He and Rep. Jarad Klein, R-Keota, signed the resolution. Rep. Tim Kacena, D-Sioux City, did not.
He plans to offer an amendment without the “strict scrutiny” language.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.