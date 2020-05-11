Iowa PBS to host in-person Democratic Senate debate May 18

“There’s a clear difference between a debate and the forums we’ve done,” she said. Candidates can deliver their stump speech in a forum, “but a debate is where we differentiate between people with experience and those without.”

The debate will be an opportunity for Greenfield to show why she’s the best Democrat to take on Ernst, her spokeswoman Izzi Levy said, referring to a Public Policy Polling poll this week that found the Des Moines business woman trailing Ernst 43 percent to 42 percent in a head-to-head contest.

Greenfield has the backing of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York. She’s also raised nearly twice as much money from Iowa than the other Democrats combined.

However, Mauro claims his internal polling shows he’s tied with Greenfield for the nomination. The Mauro campaign surveyed 1,000 Democrats on May 2 who had requested absentee ballots. He and Greenfield were “in a dead heat within the margin of error” at 14 percent. Franken and Graham had the support of less than 5 percent of the early voters. The sampling has a margin of error of 5 percent.

Graham is looking forward to Iowa voters have the opportunity to see all of the candidates.