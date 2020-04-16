Iowa PBS to host advance online premiere of 'Carrie Chapman Catt: Warrior for Women'

DES MOINES — Join Iowa PBS at 7 p.m. April 23 for the online premiere of “Carrie Chapman Catt: Warrior for Women.”
The one-hour documentary tells the story of Iowan Carrie Chapman Catt and the women’s suffrage movement. This year is the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, giving women in the U.S. the right to vote. Catt was central to the fight for women’s suffrage in the U.S. and devoted most of her life to the expansion of women’s rights around the world.
Join Iowa PBS on Facebook, YouTube or iowapbs.org to preview the film before it airs on statewide Iowa PBS. The producer of the documentary will join in the conversation on Facebook to answer any viewer questions.
You can find more information about Carrie Chapman Catt and the suffrage movement at iowapbs.org/catt. “Carrie Chapman Catt: Warrior for Women” will air on Iowa PBS’s statewide broadcast at 7 p.m. May 5.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.