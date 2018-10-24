DES MOINES — Democrats warned Wednesday Iowa’s public employee pension fund will be the target of GOP changes if Republicans hold onto control of the governorship and General Assembly in the Nov. 6 election.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and others immediately dismissed that claim as “scare tactics.”
The Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System is a defined-benefit program that assures a monthly payment in retirement for roughly 350,000 members.
Democrats say Republicans have talked about making “tweaks” that would threaten a system State Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald — chair of the IPERS board and fund custodian — described as “strong, secure and sustainable.”
Fitzgerald, a Democrat, urged Iowans to “be vigilant” on any changes.
Republicans said they have no plans to make major revisions to IPERS.
But Danny Homan, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 61, told a Statehouse news conference there were no indications before the 2016 election that Republicans planned to “gut” collective bargaining rights for public employees or revamp the workers’ compensation system — but they made the dramatic changes after taking office.
“Their actions speak far louder than their words,” Homan said.
Reynolds, speaking with reporters in Waukee, said as an IPERS member herself she recognizes the system will need to make routine adjustments to ensure solvency. But the governor said that “doesn’t mean that we’re going to take it away or repeal it.”
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price said Reynolds and GOP candidates in recent days have released a flurry of statements, editorials and social media posts pledging their support of the program, yet their previous actions and statements in support of privatization or moving to a “hybrid” system that would include the current defined benefit pension arrangement as well as a defined contribution component say otherwise.
“Gov. Reynolds has made clear she would support a change to the IPERS system that moves it towards a privatized system, just like her disastrous privatization of Medicaid,” Price said. “We are now seeing the governor and other Republicans across the state give us false promises in the hopes of winning an election.”
Reynolds countered it’s Democrats who are raising a phony issue to sway voters. “I want to be clear. That is a scare tactic.”
Democrats pointed to a measure offered by a key Senate Republican last session that proposed switching state employees hired after July 2019 to a 401(k)-style system. The proposal failed to advance.
“The rumors you are hearing about IPERS are 100 percent false,” House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, said in a statement. “ ... There are no secret plans to change IPERS for current employees OR new hires. None. We support IPERS and will continue to protect it and make it stronger for the future.”
