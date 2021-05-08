Iowa parents: Child care options lacking, expensive

WATERLOO — When she was three months pregnant, Shannon Grundmeier started touring child care facilities for her new baby.
She didn't know she was too late.
"You don't know what you don't know as a new parent," Grundmeier said. "But the first problem is that you don't know that you are already behind when you find out that you're pregnant, in some cases."
The Ames resident, who now has two children, was among nearly 20 parents who spoke Thursday evening at a virtual listening session for the state's Child Care Task Force. The task force was created by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in March to address the child care shortage and barriers preventing people from entering the field.
Grundmeier joined other parents who said it was even more difficult to find care for children who needed specialized services for medical needs. Cedar Falls resident Pam — who did not share her last name — said her 2-year-old daughter got turned away from possible providers because of her medical needs. Any providers who would accept her weren't affordable, Pam said.
Pam takes care of a 15-month-old child from the foster care system who also has medical needs, she said. She said most providers in the area will not accept her into their facilities. It is largely because the length of the child's stay with the foster family is unknown, Pam said, and could range from one month to one year.
A mother in the Cedar Valley named Madison, who did not share her last name, said she called more than 60 daycare sites for her foster child, who has a feeding tube. The facilities told her they don't have "the room or the capacity" to care for the child, she said.
Madison is attending college for nursing. She would have liked to enter the child care field but said the wages and benefits as a nurses far eclipse the pay of child care workers.
"In order to supply the right people and be able to hire the assistance that I would need, it would not be cost productive to myself," Madison said. "I'd be losing out."
Anne Marie Gruber, a mom from Cedar Falls, said her employer has an available child care center. But when the center's operating hours didn't match up with parents' working hours, Gruber joined with other employees to recruit child care providers to start their own facility at a nearby private location. Though she got pushback from her employer, she said, she pushed forward and helped secure grant funding to support the new center.
Another Cedar Falls mom, Maja Etringer, said her trusted child care center closed due to COVID-19. She now pays the same rates for a lesser quality of care at another center, she said.
Janee Harvey from the Iowa Department of Human Services said parents with complaints about child care centers can call (844) 786-1296. The state sets guidelines for licensed and registered child care centers.
Lori Burton, a mom from Glenwood, said she was on child care waitlists for 18 months before getting a call back. When she did, it was from a facility that she didn't fully trust, so she and her husband kept working different shifts and barely seeing one another to care for their child.
She recommended that Iowa make it easier for high school students to earn child development accreditation before they graduate. Her idea gained momentum among other parents Thursday who spoke at the session.
Parents grappled with maintaining affordable child care options and raising wages for child care workers. In the four years Burton trusted one provider to care for her children, the provider has never raised prices.
"It is sad for me because I almost want to tell her to charge us more, even though I don't know I could afford to pay much more," Burton said. "It's sad to think that for four years, they've gone without an increase in their living wage in order to feel like they're not overcharging their clients."
Erin Gibson, a mom from Ames, said she pays more than her monthly mortgage to send her son to daycare. It amounts to more than $1,200 per month. Katie Hall, a mom from Clive, said she pays about $17,500 per year for child care for her two young sons.
A second listening session for child care providers will be held June 1 from 6-8 p.m. on video platform Zoom. People interested in participating can find information at www.futurereadyiowa.gov/childcare-taskforce.