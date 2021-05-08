Iowa parents: Child care options lacking, expensive

WATERLOO — When she was three months pregnant, Shannon Grundmeier started touring child care facilities for her new baby.

She didn't know she was too late.

"You don't know what you don't know as a new parent," Grundmeier said. "But the first problem is that you don't know that you are already behind when you find out that you're pregnant, in some cases."

The Ames resident, who now has two children, was among nearly 20 parents who spoke Thursday evening at a virtual listening session for the state's Child Care Task Force. The task force was created by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in March to address the child care shortage and barriers preventing people from entering the field.

Grundmeier joined other parents who said it was even more difficult to find care for children who needed specialized services for medical needs. Cedar Falls resident Pam — who did not share her last name — said her 2-year-old daughter got turned away from possible providers because of her medical needs. Any providers who would accept her weren't affordable, Pam said.