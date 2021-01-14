Iowa National Guard busy at home, abroad in 2020, commandant reports

Guard members provided operations and management of 12 Test Iowa sites. Of the more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests completed, 70% were at those drive-through Test Iowa sites, he said.

They also made thousands of phone calls to support the Iowa Department of Public Health’s Call Center’s to track down and mitigate COVID-19 spread, and in November began assisting with a patient transfer hotline to manage increased demands on hospitals across the state.

The Guard’s 168th Cyber Support Squadron worked with Secretary of State Paul Pate to safeguard the November election, “demonstrating how our federal missions are linked to the evolving threats we face here at home on a daily basis.”

While the Guard was supporting those efforts, it also provided more than 1,700 soldiers and airmen for active duty missions in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa, Corell reported. Nearly 400 soldiers and airmen are preparing to mobilize and deploy to those regions, he added.

Guard members also supported operations on the southwest border and California wildfires during the past year.

In 2020, the Iowa Guard filled 100% of the positions it was allocated, and Corell said it is making efforts to diversify and increase the percentage of women and minorities in its ranks, including leadership.