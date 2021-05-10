Iowa mental health, local government groups voice concerns over massive tax plan

Although House Republicans have offered a plan addressing many of the same issues, Dawson called it “a lonely island that is not a proposed compromise.”

Not everyone shared Dawson’s confidence in the perfection of SSB 1276.

The Iowa Farm Bureau, Iowans for Tax Relief, Iowa Taxpayers Association and National Federation of Small Businesses praised the $100 million in property tax relief by having the state assume the cost of delivering mental health services to Iowa’s regionalized system. But others warned that could leave the system underfunded when state revenues fall.

The state’s balance sheet looks good now, but Jamie Cashman of the Iowa State Association of Counties warned that “when that day comes — and it will happen — when the state can’t pay its financial commitment for mental health,” the burden will fall back on counties. The bill, however, would leave counties without a way to raise the necessary funds.

If the state had a better track record of keeping its word, there would be less worry, according to several speakers.

That included subcommittee member Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, who wouldn’t have a problem with the state takeover “if we had a guarantee that the state was going to make good on that commitment.”