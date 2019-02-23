DES MOINES (AP) — The Iowa Board of Medicine has selected a new executive director to replace the former director who retired after claiming a lack of support from two state agencies.
The board announced Friday it had named Kent Nebel to the position. He's been the board's legal director for nearly 20 years and the interim executive director since July.
Nebel had taken over the duties of Mark Bowden, who announced his resignation July 30. Bowden had been placed on administrative leave for reasons that state officials would not publicly detail and then reinstated to his position, followed by his retirement days later.
In a retirement letter, he wrote that his work had been hindered in recent months by "substantial deficiencies in service and a lack of adequate support" from the Department of Public Health and Department of Administrative Services.
The board licenses physicians and also has the authority to fine or suspend them for poor care or violating ethics rules.
