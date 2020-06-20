Iowa medical marijuana program loses one-third of its patients during pandemic

Dispensaries

COVID-19 is just one roadblock for Iowa’s medical marijuana program, which saw the departure of Iowa Relief, which had built a manufacturing facility in Cedar Rapids, earlier this month and the closures of two of the state’s five dispensaries in March.

The state has issued a Request for Proposals for the two new dispensaries and plans to issue notices to award licenses on Sept. 7.

Two Iowa companies, MedPharm Iowa and Iowa Cannabis Co., have applied to open a dispensary in Coralville. MedPharm operates dispensaries in Sioux City and Windsor Heights, while Iowa Cannabis runs the dispensary in Waterloo.

The state plans to issue an RFP for another manufacturer, Parker said, but the Public Health Department still is deciding when to post that.

“We understand that our licensees decided to leave, and we are looking to replace them as fast as we possibly can,” he said.

Companies interested in Iowa’s medical marijuana program have said it won’t take off until lawmakers allow higher levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana.

House File 2589, which the Iowa House and Senate passed, but Reynolds hasn’t yet signed, would remove the 3 percent THC cap and instead replace it with a 4.5 gram THC cap per 90 days. The legislation would remove limits altogether for people who are terminally ill or if a doctor certifies the patient for additional THC.

