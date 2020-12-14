Iowa liquor sales hit record in fiscal 2020

“We can’t measure that, but I can tell you that behavior changed so people went home to drink where in the old days they would stop at their local pub and have a few. And so they’re having a few at home and they might add on a couple more at home because there’s nothing to do,” said Larson. “Because they’re working at home, they get off at 4:30, they may start a little earlier.”

According to the agency, American vodka, Canadian whisky and spiced rum continued to be the top three categories of spirits in Iowa measured by gallons sold during fiscal 2020.

Black Velvet Canadian Whisky, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Captain Morgan’s Original Spiced Rum, Hawkeye Vodka and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky were the top-selling brands, while Blue Ox Vodka was the top selling Iowa-made spirit. The top 50 brands sold in Iowa accounted for more than 60 percent of the yearly sales.

Polk County topped Iowa’s 99 counties with liquor sales of $84.8 million, followed by Linn County with $32 million, Scott County with $26.6 million, Johnson County with $21 million and Black Hawk County with $20.1 million, according to the fiscal 2020 report.