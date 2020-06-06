Iowa Legislature scorecard on pending bills

• Expand criminal penalties for animal mistreatment (HF737)

• Allow College Savings Iowa funds to be used for out-of-state education (HF2340)

• Designate Highway 20 in Iowa as “Medal of Honor Memorial Highway” (SF2308)

• Allow debt offset on sports-wagering winnings (HF2623)

• Raise upper age limit for 8-year driver’s license from 72 to 78 (HF2360)

• Offer “Fly Our Colors” license plates (HF2120)

• Allow manufacture/sale of consumable CBD products from hemp (HF2581)

Signed into law

• Require felons to pay victim restitution before voting rights are restored (SF2348)

• Increase state aid 2.3 percent to 327 K-12 school districts (SF2164)