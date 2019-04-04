DES MOINES — Iowa elections would undergo several changes under a proposal being volleyed back-and-forth between state lawmakers.
Multiple proposals addressing state election laws — when polls close and how absentee ballots are counted, among other things — have been combined into one sweeping piece of legislation.
That bill contains some elements of previous proposals, and leaves out others.
Left out of the bill:
- A requirement absentee ballots arrive to local election officials by Election Day.
- A ban on public universities as early voting locations.
Still in the bill:
- Absentee ballots would be required to have a U.S. Postal Service barcode so local election officials can determine whether the ballot was submitted on time.
- Local election officials would be required to verify signatures on absentee ballots, with exceptions carved out for older and disabled voters living in nursing homes and other assisted living facilities.
- The polls would close at 8 p.m. Election Day for statewide elections; now they close at 9 p.m.
- Graduating college students would be asked if they plan to remain in Iowa after graduation. If they say they plan to leave Iowa, they would be removed from the voter registration rolls.
- Any active voter who does not vote in a presidential election would be moved to inactive status, one step toward being removed from the voter registration rolls.
- The Iowa secretary of state would be allowed to observe local election officials during an election.
Those proposals wound up in a House bill that cleared a Senate committee Wednesday, keeping it alive beyond this week’s “funnel” deadline. But disagreements must be resolved before both the House and Senate pass the bill.
“We will take a look at all the sections (of the bill),” said Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, who chairs the House State Government Committee. “We’re going to definitely pass, I believe, something.”
Traffic cameras
It will take finessing to keep alive a House plan to scoop 60 percent of cities’ traffic camera revenue for a state public safety fund. Proponents say the bill ensures cameras are used to improve safety, not to generate cash for cities.
The House Public Safety Committee gave tentative approval to a bill that would cost the 10 cities with traffic cameras a combined $6.5 million a year, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency. However, it’s still stuck in committee. The budget committee will meet today to approve the bill and keep it alive, said Rep. Jarad Klein, R-Keota.
Klein said he has no plans to take up the Senate-approved proposal to ban traffic cameras. That bill passed the Senate 30-19.
Land sales
On a party-line vote, the House Agriculture Committee passed a plan to limit the use of a state revolving loan fund to acquire land for water quality projects.
The Senate bill is now eligible for consideration by the full House.
It doesn’t put a moratorium on public land purchases, but would prohibit groups such as the nonprofit Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation from using the fund to buy land and give it to local governments, county conservation boards or the Department of Natural Resources.
Bill manager Rep. Mike Sexton, R-Rockwell City, said it would “create a creating a level playing field for Iowa agriculture, Iowa farmers.”
Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, said the INHF has put 160,000 acres into conservation in the past 12 years, but only a little more than 11,000 acres using the state revolving fund.
Opposed by cities, counties and organizations promoting conservation, hunting, fishing and wildlife habitat, the bill was backed only by the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.
It was previously approved by the Senate on a 32-17 vote.
