DES MOINES -- Civil rights organizations in Iowa are appealing to the Iowa Legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds to ban racial profiling after two young black men filed a lawsuit against Des Moines police for a July traffic stop they say was unconstitutional.
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People says 30 states have laws prohibiting racial profiling, but Iowa doesn’t.
The group and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa say they plan to push next year a bill introduced this year in the Iowa Senate that would prohibit racial profiling. They’ve asked Gov. Kim Reynolds to create a racial profiling study committee, something a spokeswoman for Reynolds says is under consideration.
The police video of the July 15 traffic stop of 23-year-old Montray Little and 21-year-old Jared Clinton has been viewed millions of times online. It shows Little being handcuffed and his car searched for no apparent reason.
Representatives from NAACP branches in Iowa and Nebraska, Citizens for Community Improvement and the ACLU of Iowa held a joint news conference Monday to decry the July incident.
The lawsuit alleges the men were detained for no apparent reason by officers Kyle Thies and Natalie Heinemann with one vehicle occupant being handcuffed while an officer searched the car without a warrant or probable cause. In the video, an officer is heard asking the men whether they had a gun or drugs. No drugs or weapons were found, and the men eventually were allowed to drive away.
“They were stopped, they were searched, they were detained and they were humiliated,” said Betty Andrews, Iowa-Nebraska NAACP state area president. “This video shows blatant disregard for these two men’s civil rights.”
Little and Clinton spoke briefly at Monday’s news conference, thanking community members for their support, while expressing relief and their intent to maintain their composure to prevent the incident from escalating.
Laural Clinton, a CCI member whose son was one of the men involved in the traffic stop, said she cried as she watched the video.
“They criminalized my children,” she said. “They made them gun-toting drug dealers before they knew their names.”
