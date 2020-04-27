Iowa lawmakers won’t reconvene until at least May 15

“I appreciate the governor’s leadership through this public health emergency and I fully support her decision to begin to safely reopen the Iowa economy,” said Whitver, R-Ankeny. “Prior to the pandemic, Iowa had the best economy in state history. As we begin to set the stage for a return of the Iowa Legislature, I look forward to working with the House of Representatives and Governor Reynolds to put policies in place to rebuild the economy to that level.”

A meeting of the 20-member Legislative Council is slated later this week to formally extend the suspension of session. The council will meet via teleconference.

“The health and safety of all Iowans continues to be our primary focus as we monitor the situation and make decisions. I know my colleagues are eager to return to the Capitol to address priorities and complete our legislative work as soon as we can,” said House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford.

“Iowans have been patient and played a critical role in slowing the spread of the Coronavirus during this unprecedented public health emergency,” he added. “We need to get folks back to their jobs, schools, churches, and social lives in a responsible way as soon as possible. I want to thank Governor Reynolds for her cautious approach to reopen our state and return to normal.”