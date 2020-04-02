Iowa lawmakers won’t reconvene until at least April 30

Legislators made contingency plans before suspending their 2020 session for at least 30 days that included giving Gov. Kim Reynolds authority to use nearly $20 million from the state’s Economic Emergency Fund to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Before leaving the Capitol building — which has been closed to the public since March 18 — the Legislature controlled by Republicans with a 32-18 majority in the Iowa Senate and a 53-47 edge in the Iowa House voted to lift all limits and let the governor shift money around within the current state budget, if needed. As an added precaution, lawmakers voted in a bipartisan manner to set aside enough money to keep state government operating under a “status-quo” spending plan until Sept. 1 — which is two months into the new state fiscal year that begins July 1.

Members of the General Assembly also empowered the 20-member Legislative Council to convene in the event that Reynolds decides more than $20 million is needed from the Economic Emergency Fund to meet any additional state funding challenges.

Iowa is in line to receive the minimum $1.25 billion funding to state governments included in the $2.2 trillion federal CARES rescue package and legislative and Reynolds’ administration officials are reviewing the 800-page document to determine what their next steps will be.

“I think right now is just a time for us to sort through what the CARES Act did, how it applies to state government, how it’s going to affect our budget next year and then kind of wait and see what revenues are like with so much being shut down in the economy,” said Whitver. “So there are a lot of things to sort through. To get that done in a quick amount of time is going to be very difficult.”