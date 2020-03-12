Iowa lawmakers weigh priorities — and money

“There’s nothing to say that a future Legislature can’t come in and scoop some of that money, so I think to get me there would have to have some sort of protection on those resources,” Hinson said.

She also had concerns about changing the income tax “triggers” that she sees as a good fiscal safeguard.

Schneider said the Senate is working on one budget plan and doing various runs through the state Department of Revenue that include accelerating 2018 income tax “triggers” and assessing the property tax phasedown of the local government backfill and mental health levies that would raise the net tax reduction to at least $157 million.

“I don’t think anyone in our caucus is saying we’re going to throw anything overboard at this point, or ever, for that matter,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny. “We want a significant tax reform package, and when you include the mental health part, I think backfill is an area that we could consider.”

Schneider, who also attended the Westside Conservative CLub meeting, said nothing is being ruled out at this point.