Iowa lawmakers unveil bills to reform manufactured housing park laws

“If this bill becomes law, it will be the largest increase in resident protections in a generation, and that’s something I think a lot of people are going to be very excited about,” Wahls, a co-sponsor of the Senate bill, said on Tuesday.

Should the bills become law, manufactured-housing landlords would have to establish “just cause” to evict a tenant — if the tenant demonstrated a material non-compliance with the rental agreement or violation of the community rules.

The landlord no longer could evict a tenant strictly with 60 days’ notice and no reason given.

“When you talk to residents, they understand very clearly that they can be evicted for any reason or no reason at all, and so it creates a sense of fear around speaking up for their rights or anything like that,” Wahls said.

Park owners would have to give 180 days’ notice, rather than 60, before raising lot rents, and only could do so once each year.

If the increases amounted to more than the average annual increase of the Midwest region’s consumer price index, the landlord must justify the cost to residents — with permissible explanations including the cost of capital improvements or reasonable operating and maintenance expenses.