Iowa lawmakers seek ways to address violence in schools

But, she added, the legislation “is attempting to address a symptom. It is not addressing the problem.”

Peterson said one reason for the escalation of violence in classrooms is the lack of staffing, increasing class sizes due to insufficient funding and a lack of community services for children that spill into the education setting.

Margaret Buckton, who represents both rural and urban school associations, told legislators the problem “wasn’t created by lack of funding, but it’s compounded by it.”

Sen. Jackie Smith, a Sioux City Democrat who worked for an area education agency for 34 years, said the problem has been around for some time in schools that have not been adequately funded, but it has risen to a point where now, “all of a sudden, we’re talking about helping our most-vulnerable kids.”

Smith said many of the changes being contemplated are positive, but she expressed concern there were provisions that granted immunity for educators in situations involving physical contact with students. Under Iowa law, corporal punishment is prohibited, but there are provisions that allow school employees to have physical contact with a student if it is “reasonable and necessary under the circumstances.”