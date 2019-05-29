Some members of Iowa’s Congressional delegation offered their thoughts on the statement made Wednesday by Special Counsel Robert Mueller regarding his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.
The bureau reached out to all six members of Congress from Iowa. These members responded Wednesday evening with emailed statements:
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-New Hartford:
“As Robert Mueller said today, the report speaks for itself. Attorney General Barr went above and beyond to make the report public, so anyone can read it for themselves. The plain facts remain that after more than two years and tens of millions spent investigating, Mueller’s team found no collusion and the President was charged with no crime. Mueller’s statements today reiterated the same facts outlined in the principle findings released by Attorney General Barr, and Mueller noted that Barr acted in good faith to release the report to the public.
“The Justice Department has closed this case. Rather than re-litigating an exhaustive investigation, Congress should focus on important matters that effect the livelihoods of all Americans, like working to reach new trade agreements for U.S. producers and consumers and improving access to affordable prescription medications.”
Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa City
“Even in the light of Special Counsel Mueller’s statement, it is imperative that Congress continue its investigations. As a co-equal branch of government, Congress should have an opportunity to finish its own fact-finding mission. I still believe that members of Congress must have the chance to question Mueller directly. Additionally, members of Congress still have not been given access to the full, unredacted report, which is a necessary step in this process.”
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Red Oak
“Mr. Mueller reiterated the conclusions of his nearly two year, multi-million dollar investigation which found that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election. It’s time to move on. We need to focus on protecting our country from future attacks by Russia, and other bad actors.”
Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque
“It continues to be important for Congress to fulfill its oversight role and enforce the law. Transparency is in the best interest of every American. Special Counsel Mueller said that foreign interference in our elections ‘deserves the attention of every American.’ I remain committed to ensuring that our elections remain safe and secure.”
