Iowa lawmakers meet to suspend session, ensure continuity of government in pandemic

DES MOINES – As it does every day, the Iowa House opened with a prayer, but Rep. Cecil Dolecheck noted lawmakers were at the Capitol “under some very different circumstances” Monday.

“Dear Lord” he prayed, “We’re faced with trying times with the advent of COVID-19. We’re here because we’ve been entrusted by our constituents to make decisions on their behalf.”

To that end, House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said, “We’re going to do what we need to do to ensure the continuity of the state government and services and function of the state government.”

Already Gov. Kim Reynolds has recommended Iowa schools close for four weeks and legislative leaders met Monday to suspend their 2020 session for at least 30 days after Sunday’s discovery of “substantial community spread of COVID-19” in the state.

Suspending the session is not what Grassley expected to be doing when he left the Capitol last week.

The situation “when I left Thursday was completely different than where I'm standing today,” he said. “So we're going to continue to monitor the situation as it changes.” Legislative leaders are recommending a 30-day suspension and will re-evaluate then whether it’s safe to resume the session, which was scheduled to conclude April 21.