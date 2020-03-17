Iowa lawmakers make history with suspended session

DES MOINES — The Iowa Legislature has had special sessions, overtime sessions and even a couple that were shorter than planned, but no one recalls lawmakers suspending a session.
It appears that in nearly 174 years of statehood, the Legislature has never been suspended — not for war, natural disaster or public health emergency — until now.
Shortly after midnight Tuesday the House and Senate voted unanimously to hit the pause button for 30 days and left open the possibility their hiatus could be longer. The suspension was in response to public health concerns about large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Legislature involves 150 lawmakers as well as clerks, high school pages, lobbyists and Capitol and legislative agency staffs. Clerks and pages were sent home, but will be paid for the 100-days session. With visitors, including school tour groups, it’s not unusual for the number of people inside the Capitol to reach several hundred to 1,000 a day when the Legislature is in session.
No one at the Capitol on Monday could recall if a session ever had been suspended, but as one Statehouse veteran noted, she wasn’t around during the 1918 flu pandemic.
Turns out, neither were legislators, according to State Historical Society of Iowa’s State Curator Leo Landis. That’s because the Legislature met every other year until 1969. It wasn’t in session in 1918.
There was an effort to call a special session of the Legislature in 1918, not to deal with the flu, but to ratify the 18th Amendment — prohibition, according to Landis’ research. However, there was no session that spring.
The timing of Iowa legislative sessions may have something to do with the absence of suspensions. Sessions start the second Monday of January and are scheduled for 100 days in even-numbered years and 110 days in odd-numbered years.
“Timing has had everything to do with the suspension of session as spring has not typically been a period of widespread transmission of communicable diseases and most national crises occurred when the Iowa General Assembly was adjourned,” Landis wrote in an email.
The Legislature also has had the good fortune to be out of session when other crises occurred, he said. In April 1865, when President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, it was an election year, so the Legislature was not in session.
Iowa changed to even-year elections for the General Assembly in 1900 with session beginning the following January.
“The flu pandemic of October and November 1918 had largely subsided by the time the 1919 session convened,” Landis said. “Session had also long concluded when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. That was also the case with the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.”
The COVID-19 pandemic “is different than any others of the past 100 years,” Landis said, “and it is not surprising that our legislative leaders suspended the session.”
Lawmakers hope to return to the Capitol on April 13, but the legislation passed Tuesday gives senior lawmakers the authority to call them into session sooner if necessary.