Iowa lawmakers grant emergency powers to prepare for rush of mail ballots

Widen also said that a “curbside voting” procedure has been established where eligible Iowans who wish to vote in person can do so even if they find themselves in a COVID-19 quarantine situation on Nov. 3.

Signs will be posted at each of Iowa’s polling places designating an area for curbside voting with a telephone number the voter can call. A precinct official in protective gear will then come to serve the voter who remains in his or her car.

Pate has outlined security procedures in which Absentee & Special Voters Precinct Boards may meet Oct. 31 to open mailed-in affidavits received by county auditors and remove the secrecy envelope containing the ballot “but under no circumstances shall a secrecy ballot be opened before the board convenes to begin the tabulation of ballots” on Nov. 2, according to Pate’s request.

Each political party may appoint up to five representatives to observe the Oct. 31 process and, if a ballot is not enclosed in a secrecy ballot or is folded in such a way that any of the votes cast on the ballot are visible, a procedure is spelled out for placing the ballot in a sealed envelope.