Iowa lawmakers begin 2020 session, name new House speaker

DES MOINES (AP) — Iowa lawmakers convened the 2020 legislative session Monday with taxes, workforce and child care issues on their minds.

With his family including his grandparents U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley and Barbara Grassley looking on, Republican Rep. Pat Grassley was elected by voice vote and took the oath of office to take the speaker’s chair.

The wooden gavel he will use was given to him by his father, Robin Grassley, made from a walnut tree on the family's farm near New Hartford.

Charles Grassley, who served 16 years in the Iowa House, is now president pro tempore of the U.S. Senate — making him third in line to the presidency. He said he was never interested in being Iowa House speaker but he's proud of his grandson's success.

“I think he also knows there's going to be a lot of hard work to maintain control of the Iowa House through the next election but he knows it's worth it,” Grassley said.

He said seeing Democrats take over the U.S. House has “neutered” President Donald Trump's agenda and his grandson will want to avoid that in the Iowa House.