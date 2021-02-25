Iowa lawmakers advance changes to bottle bill

“This bill does nothing to provide more consumer convenience, it does nothing to encourage recycling, it won’t reduce litter on our roads in our landfills or lakes, it won’t include more containers like water bottles that proliferate all over our landscape right now,” she said.

Rozenboom, however, said he “purposefully” took a targeted approach to avoid issues that have bogged down past efforts to update the 1978 bill.

“It’s my sense that there’s some weariness in this building with never having done anything to change it in 40-plus years and to one year after another have the same discussions and the same battles,” he said.

“My goal with this bill was to try to change that discussion — to make simple, fundamental changes to the program. I think it’s time for us to get off dead center with this bottle bill program in Iowa,” he added.

Littering

Also Wednesday, the committee voted to give state officials discretion to decide if Iowans convicted of littering along public highways, lands or waters should temporarily lose some of their privileges — for up to one year — to legally hunt, fish or engage in other activities under the control of the state Natural Resources Commission.