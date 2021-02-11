Iowa lawmaker wants university employees polled about political affiliation

As the universities seek improved state funding and restoration of cuts made over the summer, administrators from all three campuses apologized to lawmakers last week for “egregious” free speech violations — and some lawmakers demanded more accountability.

Dropping tenure

In the House, the education committee Wednesday afternoon voted 12-9 to advance Senate File 41, the measure that would make Iowa the first state in the nation to eliminate tenure — an academic appointment meant to encourage independent inquiry, research and instruction.

Lawmakers pushing to eliminate the option say the campuses should have more freedom to fire “bad” professors.

Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, on Wednesday told his fellow education committee members that tenure no longer serves its purpose of promoting free and diverse thought.

“As we have seen clearly in our regent universities, there is no longer diversity of thought,” he said.