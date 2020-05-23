Iowa jury trials postponed until Sept. 14 due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

IOWA CITY (AP) — The Iowa Judicial Branch announced Friday that it would postpone jury trials in criminal cases until at least Sept. 14 and push back any in-person proceedings until July 13 or later because of the coronavirus threat.

Some hearings can begin earlier if courthouses meet recommended safety protocols, but the use of teleconferences and video conferences will continue to be encouraged.

Health officials have warned that crowded courtrooms could be venues to spread the virus to clerks, jurors, lawyers, witnesses, spectators and defendants.

“We know that people and families with pending cases are anxious to have their day in court, but we must first ensure that the public and court personnel have confidence that appropriate cautionary measures have been taken to protect their health when entering our courtrooms,” Chief Justice Susan Christensen said in a statement.

Christensen said trials cause Iowa residents to crowd into courtrooms for extended periods. “Those situations are contrary to social distancing and other public health directives,” she said.

Jury trials had previously been postponed until at least July 13, while in-person hearings had been expected to resume June 1.