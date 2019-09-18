{{featured_button_text}}
011309ap-iowa-capitol-dome

The Iowa Capitol dome in Des Moines.

 AP PHOTO

Officials with the State Judicial Nominating Commission — which selects nominees for appointment to the Iowa Court of Appeals — say they will begin accepting applications for the vacancy that will occur when Judge Amanda Potterfield retires Dec. 25.

The commission, which received notice of the vacancy from Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sept. 3, has 60 days to send a slate of nominees to the governor, who makes appointments to the court.

The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, according to court officials. Also, any citizen may submit names of people for consideration as a candidate by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 25.

The commission will release the names of all applicants with information about each applicant’s background, experience and qualifications.

The 17-member commission plans to meet Oct. 29-30 at the Judicial Branch Building in Des Moines to interview applicants and select three nominees to submit to the governor for consideration.

Seclusion room

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

input sought

Officials with the Iowa Department of Education will hold six meetings to gather public input on proposed revisions to rules regarding the appropriate use of seclusion and restraint in schools.

Proposed revisions to Iowa’s administrative code were rejected by the state Board of Education in August so that more feedback can be collected on some parts of the proposed rules, including seclusion room requirements, parent notification, and the term “serious physical injury.”

Department leaders say they will hold the statewide meetings, revise the proposed rules based on feedback and take revisions back to the state board in November.

The public input meetings will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in Creston on Sept. 24, Johnston on Sept. 25, Cedar Rapids on Sept. 26, Pocahontas on Oct. 1, Cedar Falls on Oct. 2 and Ottumwa on Oct. 3.

Coming soon: Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments