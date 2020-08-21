Iowa jobless claims below 84,000

After that, health care and social assistance industries totaled 608, construction 449 and accommodation and food services establishments with 429 initial claims last week.

A total of $7,881,600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits was paid during the week of Aug. 9-15, which were retroactive payments as the program ended July 25. Since April 4, a total of $1,580,831,143 in FPUC benefits has been paid, according to Iowa Workforce Development officials.

Also, a total of $4,412,626 was paid in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits during the past week, and $3,912,116.39 in separate Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation were paid.

Since May 27, a total of $47,359,563 in PEUC benefits have been paid, Iowa Workforce Development officials reported.

On Aug. 14, the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved Iowa’s application to participate in the Lost Wages Assistance program.

Iowans whose unemployment is the result of the pandemic, and who are eligible for at least $100 in benefits each week, will qualify for an additional $300 in weekly benefits retroactive to the week ending Aug. 1.