From railways and roads to drinking water and energy, the systems Iowans depend on are only mediocre and need attention, according to a report released Thursday by a national professional organization.
The American Society of Civil Engineers released its authoritative 2019 Report Card for Iowa’s Infrastructure, which grades the state in a dozen categories. The last report was in 2015.
Efforts to repair the state’s aging infrastructure have proved somewhat successful, as the group increased Iowa’s overall grade from a C- in 2015 to a C this year.
The nation’s infrastructure score was just a D+, the group said in 2017.
“I know it sounds like obviously not the grade we would want, but there certainly are a number of real positive movements here,” said Aaron Moniza, advocacy chair of ASCE Iowa Section.
Moniza noted Iowa’s roads, which climbed from a C- in 2015 to a C+ this year. A 10-cent fuel tax increase in 2015 helped funnel more dollars into short-term road needs, but isn’t a long-term fix, he added.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque, vice-chair of the House Highways and Transit Subcommittee of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said in a statement Thursday the group is drafting the next surface transportation authorization bill to provide “hundreds of billions of dollars” to bridges, roads and other transit improvements.
The civil engineers’ report grades infrastructure on capacity, condition, funding, future need, operation and maintenance, public safety, resilience and innovation.
Moniza said grades are generated using technical reports from federal and state entities, as well as interviews and data collection.
The report identifies a B grade as infrastructure that is good and adequate for now. A D grade indicates it is in poor condition and at risk. Statewide categories that saw improvements include:
- Energy: from a C to a C+.
- Inland waterways: from a D to a D+.
- Levees: from a C- to a C.
- Rail: from a C to a C+.
- Roads: from a C- to a C+.
Iowa’s drinking water system, however, fell from a C+ to a C, and solid waste handling dropped from a B+ to a B.
Grades for aviation (C-), bridges (D+), dams (D) and wastewater (C-) remained unchanged.
A new category in the 2019 report grades Iowa’s parks, recreation and trails, for which the state received a C.
