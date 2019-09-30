DES MOINES -- Citing a desire to spend more time with family, Linda Upmeyer announced Monday she is resigning as speaker of the Iowa House and will not seek re-election in 2020.
Upmeyer was the first woman to serve as Iowa House Speaker.
Upmeyer will continue to serve as a state representative through next year’s legislative session.
The 67-year-old Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, has served 17 years in the Legislature; 2020 will be her 18th and final. She served as speaker since 2016.
Upmeyer said she made the decision this summer when discussing her future with family members. She said her 14-year-old grandson reminded her she has not yet come to watch him play soccer.
“I want to be able to go out and enjoy some of that,” Upmeyer said. “It’s an opportunity to spend some time with family.”
Upmeyer called it “a huge privilege and honor” to serve as speaker regardless of her gender, but also appreciates the historical nature of her service.
“I’m particularly touched and privileged that I got to be the first woman to do it. That was a big honor, and I don’t take that lightly,” Upmeyer said.
Since the 2017 legislative session, Republicans have held a majority in the House and Senate as well as the governor’s office, giving the GOP unfettered control of the state lawmaking agenda.
Republicans passed new laws that reduced state income taxes, constrained public employee union bargaining rights, restricted abortions, loosened gun regulations, legalized sports betting, expanded the state’s mental health care system, and changed the way Iowa Supreme Court justices are nominated, just to name a few.
Upmeyer also played a critical role in negotiating the 2013 bipartisan agreement that resulted in Iowa expanding Medicaid under the federal health care law and passing a sweeping commercial and industrial property tax reduction.
“I think we have done some really amazing things. I think we have done some really historic things,” Upmeyer said. “I’m really proud of what I was able to do with the opportunities.”
House Republicans will meet over roughly the next week to 10 days to select a new speaker. That person will serve as speaker-elect until being officially nominated at the start of the 2020 legislative session in January.
Upmeyer said she will not endorse a successor. She said she trusts House Republicans to pick their next leader.
Potential successors include Pat Grassley of New Hartford, grandson of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who most recently has led the House budget committee; Matt Windschitl, the House speaker pro tem from Missouri Valley; and Chris Hagenow, the House majority leader from Urbandale.
Republicans praised Upmeyer's tenure upon learning of her announcement Monday.
Gov. Kim Reynolds — the first woman to hold that post — said in a statement, “Speaker Linda Upmeyer is a dear friend as well as a talented and tenacious legislator. Together, we tackled some of the most important issues facing the state. ... Linda will be remembered as a remarkable public servant who helped move Iowa in a better direction.”
