WATERLOO — Two differing ideologies faced off as Iowa House District 60 incumbent Republican Rep. Walt Rogers and Democratic challenger Dave Williams debated Monday.
They presented their views at the Waterloo Rotary Club meeting in the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
The candidates fielded questions on many topics, including Medicaid, education, the economy, water quality, labor laws, the property tax backfill and quality of life.
The first question was about Medicaid privatization.
Rogers said the cost of Medicaid is a big concern and blamed the Affordable Care Act for Iowa’s situation. In fact, Rogers blamed the Affordable Care Act for many of Iowa’s budget troubles.
“Medicaid has just exploded, and so over seven to eight years we spent $1 billion more on Medicaid,” Rogers said. “We are trying to make it more efficient and more obtainable for everybody.”
Williams focused on the problems related to privatization.
“The fact is we need to take care of people. Are we going to take care of our poor people or aren’t we?” Williams said. “We already had a well-administered system here in Iowa. Our administrative costs were under 5 percent and our level of fraud was in the area of 3 to 4 percent.”
Several times Rogers disputed figures presented by Williams.
“I don’t know where he’s getting his fraud numbers. I think it’s much higher than that,” Rogers said.
Williams said his numbers came from a confidential source.
The candidates also clashed on education, a topic of special interest to Rogers, chairman of the House Education Committee.
Williams noted while the education budget has grown, inflation has grown faster.
“We’ve been underfunded the last eight of the nine years,” Williams said. “The costs of education have been increasing along with the cost of living, and we have been flat, not been keeping up with that.”
Rogers disputed the idea education funding has been stingy. The education budget increased 1 percent in 2018 and 1.1 percent in 2017, he noted.
“We’re tops in the nation for increased funding over the last seven years,” Rogers said. “I’m proud of what we’ve done for education.”
Collective bargaining rights of public employees, severely curtailed by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2017, and Iowa labor laws in general were another bone of contention Monday.
Rogers said he supports Iowa’s right to work law.
Williams said right to work is not his priority, and he would focus on restoring collective bargaining.
“I was a Republican at one time,” Williams said. “I was a Don Redburn, Bob Ray, Jim Leach sort of Republican, and as you may remember Bob Ray was the one who was in office when the recently eviscerated collective bargaining agreement was first created in 1973.”
Williams said he wants lawmakers to reconsider what’s been done to most public workers.
The backfill, money meant to compensate local governments for revenue lost to property tax cuts approved by the Legislature in 2013, was also discussed.
Rogers said it can’t last forever.
“What we did last year was talk about slowly drawing down the backfill, and especially the counties that are seeing some surplus from it,” Rogers said. “If we’re going to slowly draw down our commitment to the backfill, we need to do that in a slow way so cities are ready for it.”
Williams said Iowa’s economy is growing, but most Iowans are not benefiting. He went on to talk about recent tax cuts implemented by the GOP-led Legislature.
“We made a mistake on that tax reform, and we really need to restructure it,” Williams said. “The backfill needs to stay in place, and its going to take time to get this mess straightened out.”
The candidates have a chance to square off again at noon Oct. 22 at the Cedar Falls Lions Club and at noon Oct. 30 the Cedar Falls Rotary.
Last session the Republican party has written a bill eliminating the IPERS retirement fund! It's called SF45. Feel free to look it up
IOWA! IOWA! IOWA!!! Glad to hear from these fine citerzens but my vote is already cast for REOJOE!!!
Health care in Iowa has been damaged by the privatization of Medicare. Both providers and people have been hurt by this ill-advised policy. Education at all levels has been hurt by the combination of under-funding and war on teacher collective bargaining. It's time for a change and Dave Williams is the guy to step up and represent the people of his district. Walt Rogers has been funded by dark money and has mistreated and misrepresented education in a district that has traditionally excelled in support of education.
Mr. Williams is just another Democrat playing Santa Claus. He is going to fund everything and give, give, give. He wants to spend more on education, spend more on Medicaid and to go back to an archaic 45 year old collective bargaining agreement that stops the free market from working and has cost tax payers a lot over the past 45 years. After giving all this away, the only way to pay for it is to make all Iowan's pay more taxes. He is justified in doing this because he is smarter than everyone else and knows a lot better than you how to spend your hard earned money (sarcasm). Then he wants you to believe that even though the economy is booming and the unemployment rate in Iowa is the lowest in the nation, most Iowans aren't benefiting from it. Again, a Democrat using the same old us against the rich argument they have been feeding us for decades! Divide an conquer politics.
So done with Walt's "spin" on everything! The fact is we are not funding our schools at a level that keeps up with inflation and Medicaid privatization has been a disaster for many! Vote for Dave Williams!
