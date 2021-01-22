Iowa House rejects call for mandatory masks, remote hearings

Unlike House members, senators are allowed to participate virtually in legislative meetings and work in the chamber when needed, but otherwise can work from their office or home. “We just have to continue to monitor.”

Although the House has rules that cover lawmakers’ attire, for example, Grassley questioned whether a mask mandate would be enforceable.

“What would the recourse be?” he said. “Would they expect the state patrol to come in and remove a member of the public or a member of the caucus?”

If a member is not properly attired, he said, they would not be removed but would not be recognized to speak on the House floor.

In seeking the rules changes, Democrats pointed out that several government agencies, such as the Transportation Commission, conduct virtual meetings — including voting.

The Legislature’s Administrative Rules Committee and the Legislative Council conducted meetings and voted remotely during the time between the 2020 session and the current session.

Courts are conducting virtual hearings, and businesses also have changed their procedures to allow people to work remotely to limit the spread of COVID-19, they said.