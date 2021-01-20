Iowa House panels advance gun, abortion constitutional amendments

Constitution Day isn’t until Sep. 17. However, Tuesday was constitutional amendment day at the Iowa Capitol as proposals to let Iowans vote to create a state-level Second Amendment and reject a Supreme Court finding of a right to an abortion advanced.
Neither idea is new. The proposed amendment relating to the right of Iowans to keep and bear arms — House Study Bill 9 — was approved by both chambers of the Legislature in the previous General Assembly. If approved this year, it could go to voters in 2022.
HSB 41, which calls for amending the Iowa Constitution to say it does not recognize, grant or secure a right to abortion or require the public funding of abortion, was approved by the Senate last year, but failed in the House. If approved this year and again by the 2023-25 General Assembly, it would go to the voters.
A House Judiciary subcommittee heard from several abortion opponents who argued that Iowa voters, not unelected Supreme Court justices, should determine what regulations to place on abortion.
“Radical” judges took that right away from Iowans with a 2018 decision that found the state constitution included a right to abortion, Maggie DeWitte of Iowans for Life said. That “was even more extreme than Roe versus Wade,” the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.
“These unelected judges concocted a supposed new constitutional right that no Iowan voted for,” said Chuck Hurley of The Family Leader. “They effectively amended our constitution. As a lawyer, I can tell you judges aren’t supposed to.”
The subcommittee received hundreds of written comments, Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Holt said. No opponents of HSB 41 spoke at the hearing.
That’s because the lack of a mask mandate at the Capitol meant the public was forced to “endanger their safety ... during a tumultuous and dangerous time in American history time to give in-person comments,” Jamie Burch Elliott, of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa, said at a news conference of abortion rights groups.
The proposed amendment now goes to the full Judiciary Committee.
During a Public Safety subcommittee on HSB 9, Richard Rogers, of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, told lawmakers that “the right to bear arms rises directly from the universally recognized right of self-defense.”
Iowa should join 44 other states in adopting its own version of the Second Amendment, he said, because those who have “weaponized the courts to remove constitutional restrictions on government ... now refuse to accept court decisions making it clear that the Constitution limits government, not the people.”
He warned of efforts to “pack” the Supreme Court, “turning it into a political tool and super-legislature.”
However, the requirement that attempts to limit gun rights be held to strict scrutiny makes it more likely courts will strike down public safety requirements such as background checks, concealed carry and permit to purchase laws, said Charlotte Eby, representing Giffords, the organization founded by former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was wounded in a shooting.
Statewide polling found support for gun safety laws, Eby said, including 86% favoring background checks.
“We want to make sure those laws will remain in place,” she said.
A similar proposal, Senate Joint Resolution 1, is on the Senate Judiciary Committee agenda for Thursday.