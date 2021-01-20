Iowa House panels advance gun, abortion constitutional amendments

Constitution Day isn’t until Sep. 17. However, Tuesday was constitutional amendment day at the Iowa Capitol as proposals to let Iowans vote to create a state-level Second Amendment and reject a Supreme Court finding of a right to an abortion advanced.

Neither idea is new. The proposed amendment relating to the right of Iowans to keep and bear arms — House Study Bill 9 — was approved by both chambers of the Legislature in the previous General Assembly. If approved this year, it could go to voters in 2022.

HSB 41, which calls for amending the Iowa Constitution to say it does not recognize, grant or secure a right to abortion or require the public funding of abortion, was approved by the Senate last year, but failed in the House. If approved this year and again by the 2023-25 General Assembly, it would go to the voters.

A House Judiciary subcommittee heard from several abortion opponents who argued that Iowa voters, not unelected Supreme Court justices, should determine what regulations to place on abortion.