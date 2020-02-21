Iowa House panel approves restoration of felon voting rights

DES MOINES — Without debate, a Republican-controlled House committee unanimously voted Thursday to restore felon voting rights before the 2020 election.

The move could jump-start the discussion about a constitutional amendment restoring the rights of Iowans convicted of felonies. Iowa is the only state that still outright bans former felons from voting without prior approval from the governor.

“This is a new pathway forward” for restoring voting rights, said the committee chairman, Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton.

Although Gov. Kim Reynolds has called on the Legislature to put a constitutional amendment to restore felon voting rights on the ballot, lawmakers have yet to take those steps.

In fact, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved legislation earlier in the week that, if a constitutional amendment is approved, would require felons to complete their sentences, including parole and probation, and pay in full any court-ordered payments to victims.

An amendment offered by Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, to House Study Bill 545 essentially would codify former Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack’s 2005 executive order restoring voting rights. It was overturned by former GOP Gov. Terry Branstad.