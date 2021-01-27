Iowa House panel advances ‘informed consent’ medication abortion bill

An Iowa House subcommittee approved proposed regulations of medication abortions, including requiring written consent from the patient, informing women of the possibility of reversing the procedure and for the Department of

Public Health to make that information available.

House File 53 defines a medication abortion as one induced by a drug, medicine mixture or preparation administered with the intent to terminate a pregnancy. That would include mifepristone and misoprostol.

The bill would require that facilities offering medication abortions “conspicuously” post information relating to the “effectiveness and possibility of avoiding, ceasing, or even reversing the effects of a medication abortion.”

It also requires that a woman give written consent and acknowledgment of receiving that information.

According to its website, Planned Parenthood offers medication abortion services at a Des Moines location up to 11 weeks after a woman’s last menstrual period.

Medication abortions also are available through a national pilot project, TelAbortion, which mails the abortion-inducing pills to women.