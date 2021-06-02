Iowa House Minority Leader Todd Prichard to step down

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hours before lawmakers adjourned their 2021 session, Prichard said that 1,875 Iowans had died as a result of COVID-19 since the session began in January. But rather than work with lawmakers on an “aggressive recovery plans in the middle of this life-changing pandemic … (Reynolds) chose a partisan agenda that by and large ignored the pandemic.”

Reynolds, he said, “put headlines and impressing viewers of Fox News over being a leader for Iowa.”

“Every decision has been an avoidance of dealing with the tough issues in front of the state,” said Prichard, who briefly ran for governor in 2018.

A Davenport native and lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, Prichard is one of the few rural Democrats in the Legislature and the only one who represents an entirely rural House district, he said.

In 2018, Prichard succeeded former Marshalltown Rep. Mark Smith and was re-elected minority leader ahead of the 2021 session, despite Democratic loses in the 2020 elections.

CNalysis.com, which handicaps state legislative races, called the race for control of the Iowa House the lone tossup in the country. However, Democrats, who were expected to make gains, lost six seats to Republicans who now have a 59-41 majority in the chamber.